But he knows it won't be an easy trip to the Memorial Stadium, especially with their current injury list, which was added to on Tuesday night at Charlton when Tom Dallison picked up a shoulder injury.

The Pirates have had a disappointing start to the season after being relegated from League One with just one win from their first five league games. But with Joey Barton in charge, John Yems doesn't think it's long before they show what they are capable of.

He said: "I keep getting criticised for saying every game is a tough game but they have a very good manager, they are experienced, they are a very good side and I know a couple of their lads and if we are not at it...we don’t want to go down there half-cocked, let’s put it that way.

Tony Craig is going back to his old club

"They will be organised. They have got a manager who doesn’t get the credit he deserves in my opinion. I am looking forward to the game.

"In any league you deserve to be wherever you are but at the same time everyone is waiting for the blue touch paper to be lit and they will go flying.

"We just have to make sure we aren’t the lighter lights that touch paper."

Reds players Tony Craig, Tom Nichols and Sam Matthews have all had spells at The Gas and Yems sad they all said the same thing about the club.

"Tony was telling me how good the fans were to him there, even Tom [Nichols] before he got injured and Sam Matthews said the same," he said.

"Having been at Exeter City down that way and knowing a few people at Bristol, the fans are a different class. They are good football fans.

"Let’s hope they are not too good for us on Saturday.

"If you were the home side there and they got that crowd behind you, you would love it and it’s worth another goal to you."

And Yems is hoping for the same from the Crawley Town fans - who he praised for their support at The Valley on Tuesday.

He said: "If they bring the same sort of spirit and endeavour they did the other night [at Charlton] that would be great. We owe them a good performance. Let’s just everyone stick together and do the best we can because I know they will be doing the best. Just don’t get in the Wetherspoons too early."

One player who could make his debut at the weekend is new loan signing Amrit Bansal-McNulty. Yems said: "Good player, very lively. He came highly recommended from QPR to me.