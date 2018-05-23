‘We will have a pitch to be proud of,’ says Crawley Town chief Derham

Crawley Operations Director Kelly Derham is hoping that the club’s pitch improvement project will bring a change ‘to be proud of’.

Starting this weekend, it will be the biggest pitch improvement project in the 21-year history of the Checkatrade Stadium, with Premier Pitches Contractors starting renovation works which will continue for another two weeks just after completing a project at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week. Speaking on the club’s official website, www.crawleytownfc.com,

Derham said: “This is a big project which we have been working towards since the start of the year and by the start of the new season all being well we will have a pitch to be proud of.”

After removing the top surface of the pitch, new primary drainage will be installed and after further grading and cultivation of the surface, new secondary draining will be laid before the surface is prepared, fertilised and seeded.

The programme of works is based on recommendations by the Sports Turf Research Institute, and Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club have made a significant contribution to the project.

Derham added: “As our supporters are aware, we will be hosting Brighton & Hove Albion women’s matches next season and as part of that commitment, Brighton have made a considerable financial donation to the renovation. Without their assistance we would not have been able to undertake a renovation of this scale.

“They will benefit as well as ourselves and I would like to thank Brighton for their support in this partnership.

“Our grounds team from Complete Turf Care have also worked tirelessly to help bring the project together and have been extremely professional throughout.”

The club also confirmed that, because of the scale of the work involved, Crawley will not be able to host a pre-season game until the end of July. Two fixtures will be played at East Grinstead Town FC during pre-season against Ipswich on July 17 and opponents to be confirmed four days later.

Crawley Town Community Foundation: Soccer Schools are back



Tajbakhsh still a Crawley player despite missing picture mystery



Crawley Town confirm head coach Harry Kewell’s list of targets is ‘realistic’