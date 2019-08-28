'Well that's a pants draw' - Crawley Town fans react to Carabao Cup tie with Stoke City

Some Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the Carabao Cup third round draw - but others believe it's winnable tie.

Reds will host Stoke City on week commencing September 23 - a repeat of the FA Cup fifth round in 2012.

But Reds fans have been left disappointed by the draw.

Andrew Waight posted on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page: "Well that's a pants draw!" while George Clay said simply: "Disappointing."

But Daniel Järnström was more positive: "Could have been much worse. Should draw a decent crowd, and we've got a good chance for another win!"

Dave Stone said: "Not the glam tie we wanted but winnable at home!" and added: "Stoke are in poor form. If we continue with our current from we could produce another shock."

David Leake said: "Pleased with a home draw. It could have been much worse. My heart was sinking at the prospect of someone like Burton away. Happy with Stoke at home.

Hugo Manuel said: "If we can beat Norwich then this willing be an interesting one - I think it is winnable. Stoke have been struggling recently as well."

Third round games will be scheduled on the week commencing September 23. The fixtures will take place on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, where some ties will, of course, be selected for TV.

There is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage. Even then, the losing semi-finalists only pocket £25,000 each while the overall runner-up takes a prize pot of £50,000. The tournament’s winner is handed a final prize of £100,000.