Crawley Town manager John Yems. Picture by Steve Robards

Last weekend saw the Reds collapse away at hotly-tipped Forest Green Rovers.

Twice Jake Hessenthaler cancelled out strikes by the home side - but Rovers took full control in the second half.

The hosts struck four times in the second period, before Crawley new boy Kwesi Appiah struck a late consolation goal.

Saturday's opponents Northampton Town, who were relegated from League One last season, sit tenth in the division after recording two wins and a defeat.

Yems said: "We're looking forward to the game. We've just got to shake ourselves off and get on with it.

"We all know what they're about. We've seen clips of them and we've been to watch them play.

"There's no easy games at this level, so it will be a tough game."

Crawley Town manager Yems will also celebrate his 62nd birthday on Saturday, along with striker Tom Nichols who will turn 28.

And Yems wanted to cap his birthday celebrations with three points for his charges.

He added: "It's so weird, it's my birthday, it's Tom Nichols' birthday, it's Luke the physio's birthday!

"It would be good (to get the win). Tom's bringing the cakes in so it will be good for the boys!"

During the summer the Reds made seven signings, five permanent and two on loan, and all have featured this season bar defender Harry Ransom.

Yems was delighted with the contribution of the new boys, and was looking forward to selection headaches when Crawley's squad returned to its full compliment.

He said: "We wouldn't have brought them in here if we didn't think they were up to it.

"You can't get enough experience in our side at the minute. We've had so many injuries and illnesses

"There's a few coming back now so hopefully, soon, I'll be getting headaches over to pick and who not to pick."

The Reds fans have already witnessed thrills and spills in the first two games at The People's Pension Stadium this season.

The first game, a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, saw Archie Davies make it 2-2 in the 97th minute after the Gills had gone ahead in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The thrilling cup tie culminated in a nail-biting shootout which finished 10-9 in favour of the visitors Crawley's Ludwig Francillette was the only outfield player to miss a kick.

The second home encounter saw the Reds record a famous 2-1 win over much-fancied Salford City.

And Yems wanted his side to give supporters something to cheer about this Saturday.