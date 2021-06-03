Rochdale, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers were all relegated from League One while Sutton United were promoted from the National League.

Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two and will be looking to push on next season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league..

Based on SkyBet's odds for the 2021-22 League Two title, the Crawley Observer runs through where Skybet are predicting each team to finish in reverse order, from bottom to top.

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

1. Stevenage Stevenage are joint least favourites to win the League Two title with odds of 50/1

2. Barrow Barrow are joint least favourites to win the League Two title with odds of 50/1

3. Sutton United Promoted Sutton have title odds of 40/1 with SkyBet

4. Oldham Athletic The Latics are 40/1 to win the League Two title