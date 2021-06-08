What the promotion odds for League Two next season?

Crawley Town finished 12th in League Tow last season - but what their odds to gain promotion in the 2021/22 season?

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 9:46 pm

Rochdale, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers were all relegated from League One while Sutton United were promoted from the National League to make up the division next season

The Reds be looking to push on next season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league..

Based on SkyBet's odds for League Two promotion in the 2021-22 season, the Crawley Observer runs through the odds from favourites to least likely to win promotion .

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

For SkyBet League Two 2021/22 season title odds click here

1. Salford City

Salford City are 11/8 to gain promtoion

2. Bristol Rovers

Rovers, who were relegated from League One, have promotion odds of 15/8

3. Exeter City

The Grecians are 9/4 with SkyBet

4. Mansfield Town

The Stags also have odds of 9/4

