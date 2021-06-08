Rochdale, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers were all relegated from League One while Sutton United were promoted from the National League to make up the division next season

The Reds be looking to push on next season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league..

Based on SkyBet's odds for League Two promotion in the 2021-22 season, the Crawley Observer runs through the odds from favourites to least likely to win promotion .

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

1. Salford City Salford City are 11/8 to gain promtoion

2. Bristol Rovers Rovers, who were relegated from League One, have promotion odds of 15/8

3. Exeter City The Grecians are 9/4 with SkyBet

4. Mansfield Town The Stags also have odds of 9/4