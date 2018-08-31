What’s needed now is an experienced man to come in and carry on the good work that Harry has started - Steve Herbert

So the rumours and speculation have turned into reality. Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has left the building.

For a saga that has taken all week to come to fruition, I just hope a good compensation deal was done between us and the Magpies. Because it feels a little bit wrong that a bigger club with lots of money can come along just a few weeks into the season, pinch your manager and disrupt all that early season planning. The results and performances on the pitch had just started to come good too.

After Fifteen months in the Crawley Town hot seat Mr Kewell has been persuaded to up sticks and join bottom of the table Notts County.

READ MORE Who will take over if Harry Kewell leaves for Notts County? | Crawley Town ask for huge compensation to allow Harry Kewell to move to Notts County, say reports | Crawley Town verdict: Captain Jimmy Smith has provided that midfield steel and security that we have been missing

On a personal level I don’t blame him, HK has always said the Crawley job would be a stepping stone to bigger things. Notts County are a big club, with an ambitious chairman, a 20,000 seater stadium, and have a big fan base. They have the potential to go back to the top division again where they haven’t been since 1992. It is also within an hours drive of Mr Kewell’s family home.

For Crawley the Aussie adventure is over. It’s fair to say having an ex International superstar as manger has brought us a lot of publicity, certainly off the pitch. Harry Kewell is a legend down-under. Which was proved by the amount of Australian fans signing up to the ‘Crawley Town 4 Life’ facebook group, not to mention Australian radio stations and fox sports news contacting us fans for our opinions on events during HK’s tenure.

As for Crawley Town, it is absolutely crucial that the next managerial appointment is the right one. The squad Harry has assembled is a good one.

What’s needed now is an experienced man to come in and carry on the good work that Harry has started.

The owner Mr Erin needs to get this absolutely right. It would be wrong for me to speculate on names, but their are enough decent managers out there who are currently out of work. Poaching managers from other clubs is just wrong and immoral.

I just hope the Notts County Chairman reads this!

Harry Kewell may not of been everyone’s cup of tea, but I think I speak for the majority of fans, when I would like to thank Harry for his time here and wish him all the best for the future.