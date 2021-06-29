It's one of football's oldest adages - taking one game at a time.

Managers and coaches often coin the phrase when asked about potential future scenarios beyond the next game their team is due to play.

But, since we are neither, let's have some fun and look at how Euro 2020 could shape up for England in the quarter finals of the football tournament.

England are looking to win a first men's major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup at Euro 2020. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The 2021 Euros will see Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Germany in a last 16 tie, which is jam-packed with historical meetings and meanings for both sides.

Now that England have progressed past Germany in the round of 16, when will England's quarter-final be, and who will their next opponents be?

When would England's quarter-final be?

Road to Euro 2020 final. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Following their 2-0 win over Germany, England now progress to the quarter finals of the tournament, with all last eight games being played over 2-3 July 2021.

England's quarter final will be played on Saturday 3 July 2021.

The tie will be played at 8pm on 3 July in Rome, Italy, and will be the first time in the tournament that England have to play a game away from Wembley Stadium.

Who will England play after Germany?

England v Germany - 5 memorable matches. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Now that England have brushed off Germany, they will come up against Ukraine in the quarter-final of Euro 2020 on 3 July in Rome.

Sweden vs Ukraine was the last Round of 16 tie to be played at the 2021 tournament - taking place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

And it was Ukraine who came out on top, winning 2-1 thanks to a goal in the last minute of extra time by Artem Dovbyk.

Date of semi-final tie for England?

So, England have finished top of their group, beaten Germany and seen off Ukraine in a goalfest of a quarter final, in which Harry Kane has scored a hat-trick.

What's next for England?

The two semi final ties at Euro 2020 are to be played on 6 and 7 July 2021, with both games and the final scheduled to be played at London's Wembley Stadium.

If England were to progress, they would play on Wednesday 7 July. The game will kick off at 8pm and will see the Three Lions come up against Czech Republic or Denmark.

When is the final of Euro 2020?

The final of Euro 2020 is to be held on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm at Wembley.

The other half of the draw sees Belgium v Italy quarter final, with the winners taking on either Switzerland or Spain in the other semi on 6 July.

The winner of that semi-final will decide who England will play in the final of Euro 2020 in front of a potential bumper Wembley crowd, hoping the Three Lions can bring it home.