Who are Crawey Town's top rated players on FIFA 19?

FIFA 19 hits the shops in a couple of weeks but who are the top rated Crawley Town players on the new game?

FIFA community website www.futhead.com has released Crawley Town's stats for the 2018/19 season and two players have the joint highest rating of 68.

Romain Vincelot and Felipe Morais' FIFA cards

Two of the summer signings - Romain Vincelot and Felipe Morauis - bot have the rating of 68, with Morais top scoring on dribbling with 70. Vincelot top scores on Physical with 80.

The second highest-rated player is Dominic Poleon, who has a rating of 65 - he top-scores on pace with a rating of 87. Fellow striker Ollie Palmer, who is the Reds top scorer this season so far is only rated at 58.

Crawley's top defender is Mark Connolly with a rating of 64, narrowly ahead of Joe McNerney on 63.

Reds' lowest rated player is goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin with a rating of 56.

FIFA 19 is released on September 28 but the demo is available from 3pm today.