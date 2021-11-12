Crawley Town

Who has been Crawley Town's top player so far this season? How each Reds player has rated out of 10 in first three months of the season

Crawley Town have had a mixed start to the season.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:16 am

Flirting with the play-offs up until October then after a run of four league defeats saw them drop steadily. They are also out of all cups apart from the Sussex Senior Cup.

Each game we do our player ratings and at the end of the month we pick our player of the month.

So far winners have been George Francomb (August), Nick Tsaroulla (September) and Kwesi Appiah (October).

The ratings are done by our journalists and GH Away Day Travel.

With no game this this weekend, here are the average ratings for each player who have made at least three appearances. The ratings are for all games apart from the Papa John's Trophy.

1. Glenn Morris

He has an average of 7.15 from 16 appearances

2. George Francomb

He has an average of 6.54 from 12 appearances

3. Ludwig Francillette

He has an average of 7.66 from 13 appearances

4. Tony Craig

He has an average of 7.15 from 13 appearances

