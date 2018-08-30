Who will take over at Crawley Town now Harry Kewell has left?

So after days of rumours and speculation, Harry Kewell has left Crawley Town to takeover at Notts County.

Senior professionals Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais will take training today and prepare the team for Saturday’s League 2 game at Oldham Athletic.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town ask for huge compensation to allow Harry Kewell to move to Notts County, say reports | Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith: ‘Our new signings could push us to the play-offs’ | Midfielder leaves Crawley for League Two rivals |

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said in the club's statement: “The search for a new manager is underway and we are looking to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

“In the meantime, we have asked Jimmy and Filipe to prepare the team for an important game on Saturday and I am sure they will get the full support of our fans travelling to Boundary Park.

“We will update our supporters as soon as there is definite news on our new manager.”

But who are Crawley looking at? Names mentioned on social media and in other media include former boss John Yems, Harry Wheeler, who was sacked as Billericay boss last week and Gary Bowyer.

Who would you like to see in charge at the Broadfield Stadium? Post your comments on our Facebook page