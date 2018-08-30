Who will take over if Harry Kewell leaves for Notts County?

There is a lot of speculation Harry Kewell will be leaving Crawley Town today to take over at Notts County.

Kewell has been the hot favourite to be named boss at Meadow Lane since Kevin Nolan was sacked. According to reports, the compensation Crawley Town have asked for has been a stumbling block in the deal but the Australian is expected to be named as Notts County boss later today.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town ask for huge compensation to allow Harry Kewell to move to Notts County, say reports | Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith: ‘Our new signings could push us to the play-offs’ | Midfielder leaves Crawley for League Two rivals

But who would take over as Reds prepare to travel to Oldham Athletic on Saturday? With no obvious caretake currently at the club - with Warren Feeney likely to leave with Kewell -Romain Vincelot and Dannie Bulman are the most experienced Crawley Town players - could they play a key role?

If Kewell is appointed at Meadow Lane, he will follow former Reds favourite Enzio Boldewijn there, who signed for the Notts County in the summer

What do you think? Post your comments on our Facebook page