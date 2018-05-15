Will Irish winger be Kewell's first summer signing?

Crawley Town have been reported as making the first move for young Irish winger Gavin Whyte.

The Crusaders star has just scooped the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year prizes at the NI Football Awards.

And The Belfast Telegraph have reported Crawley are the first team to make a significant move in signing the 22-year-old.

In the report, it says: "Several cross-channel clubs have been impressed by the Crusaders winger's form this season but the League Two side are the only club who have made an offer to date."

And they added: "Former Linfield boss and Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney is Kewell's assistant and keeps a close eye on the Irish League's promising young talent."

Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United are also understood to be interested in Whyte.

On the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, Bruce Wells said: "Not the first time we’ve been linked with a striker in that league since Feeney’s been around"

Reds announced yesterday Billy Clifford, Kaby Djalo, Josh Lelan and Jordan Roberts are out of contract and will not be offered new deals.

