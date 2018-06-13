Worth School football coach Czechs into Medical World Cup

Worth School’s head of football has a World Cup engagement this summer – but it is the Czech Republic he is heading to, not Russia.

Aside from his role improving the football skills of boys and girls at Worth, Daniel Collins is also head coach of the GB medical football team.

While the majority of the football world prepares for the World Cup in Russia, he is getting ready for his own global tournament – the Medical World Championships in Prague from June 30 to July 8.

It involves teams of fully qualified medical doctors from 24 nations and five continents including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Russia, Sweden and USA.

Mr Collins is a UEFA B qualified coach, who has coached at Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United as well as Arsenal’s development centre.

Great Britain have not won the tournament since 2009.