Worth School's head of football is a double world cup winner

Worth School's head of football has become a double world cup winner.

Daniel Collins coached the British Medical team, a side made up of non-league footballers who are also qualified doctors, to the World Medical Football Championship title in Cancun, Mexico.

The tournament win makes it back-to-back world championships for Collins and Great Britain, who also won the competition last year in Prague.

The Great Britain side beat the Czech Republic in the final for the second year running, having already defeated Ukraine and Venezuela in the group stage, and Brazil and Argentina in the knock-out rounds.

Collins said: “In many ways this is better than the win in Prague, as, in my opinion, it's always harder to retain a title.

“It also came with the added challenges of the players having to cope with extreme heat and humidity, as well as, unusually for this tournament, some pretty poor facilities and organisation. But we found a way to win despite those things, so it's a huge credit to the players and immensely satisfying.”

Collins, who has coached at various academies, community schemes and non-league clubs, has been Head Coach of the Great Britain Medical Team since 2017, reaching one quarter-final and twice winning the annual world championship in his three appearances in charge.

He added: “As ever, I'm incredibly grateful to Worth School for allowing me to coach the Great Britain team alongside my school duties and to my colleagues in the games department who are a constant source of support and inspiration. These tournaments really help to develop me as a coach and I hope to apply this learning to further improve the football experience for students at Worth.”