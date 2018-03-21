Wycombe boss Ainsworth expecting a 'much different' Crawley tonight

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is expecting a very different test from Crawley Town tonight to the one that saw the Chairboys come away 4-0 winners earlier in the season.

Crawley have taken 36 points from a possible 57 since that big defeat at Adams Park in November, and are now pushing for a spot in the play-offs.

Harry Kewell’s are also on a good run at the Checkatradde.com Stadium being unbeaten in their last six/

Ainswortth told the Wycombe Wamderers website:“Crawley are a good side, and are much different to the team they were at the start of the season without a doubt.

“Harry Kewell has now got a lot more experience in League Two from when they came to us in November, and I don’t think this game will be anything like the 4-0 they encountered at Adams Park. I’m hoping it will be, but we know we will have to work really hard to get anything out of the game.

“They had a good result up at Carlisle at the weekend, and results have semi-gone for us again which is great but there will be plenty of twists and turns yet."

