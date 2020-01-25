Yems lauds Crawley Town's togetherness and work rate after excellent Grimsby win

John Yems hailed Crawley Town for sticking together and working hard as they came back from 2-1 down at half-time to beat Grimsby Town 3-2 at home in League Two on Saturday.

Ollie Palmer opened the scoring on 17 minutes before two goals in 12 first half minutes from Elliott Whitehouse and James Hanson gave the Mariners the lead at the break.

But a superb second half performance, spearheaded by Ashley Nadesan and Palmer, saw the Reds take the three points.

A lightning quick counter attack on 70 minutes saw Nadesan speed half the length of the pitch before squaring to Palmer in the box to equalise.

Seven minutes later, delightful link up play between Palmer and Nadesan saw the Reds' number ten hit a marvellous first time finish to seal the win and send the home fans into raptures.

The victory sees Crawley rise up to 14th in League Two. The Reds have now taken 35 points from 29 games.

Yems said: "It could've gone either way. In the first half they set up well.

"We knew what they were going to be about. They deserved the lead at half-time but we didn't show what we were about.

"We didn't do some of the things we planned to do. But in the second half they stuck with it and we got the result.

"You've got to give credit to Grimsby. They're a good footballing side and if you don't stand up and be counted you get beat.

"If we don't compete and work for each other, we're not good enough at the moment to out football sides.

"But we stick together and we work hard and it's a credit to everyone at the club, from top to bottom, that is what it is now.

"We were 2-1 down, possibly looking at a hiding, and we won. That's what I measure it on."

The Crawley faithful were left purring after the performances of Nadesan and Palmer.

The forward pair proved the difference between the two teams and Yems paid tribute to assistant manager Lee Bradbury for getting the duo firing.

He added: "Lee Bradbury has got to take a lot of credit for what's going on.

"He was a good striker himself and the boys and everyone are buying into what we're doing.

"The results speak for themselves."

Crawley Town travel to third-placed Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

Argyle moved into the automatic promotion places after a 2-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Stevenage but Yems is relishing the trip to Home Park.

He said: "They're in the top five but those are the ones you want to play.

"You go down there, they've got a lovely pitch, and they're nice people.

"I spent a lot of time down there when I was with Exeter, which I'll probably get a bit of stick for but that's what it's all about.

"If you can't look forward to going down there then you shouldn't be playing football"