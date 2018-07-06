Yorwerth leaves Crawley Town to join Peterborough for six-figure fee

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has today joined League One Peterborough United for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The former Ipswich centre-half made 88 appearances for Reds and scored four goals after joining us, initially on loan, in 2015.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Josh was keen to progress his career and has decided to accept this offer. We’re disappointed to see him go but the search for the right calibre of replacement is ongoing.

“We have brought in five new players and I am confident we will make more quality additions to the squad in the coming days and weeks.”

Everyone at Crawley Town wishes Josh all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts with them.

