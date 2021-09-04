'You can't keep on making mistakes like we're making' - John Yems reacts to Crawley Town's defeat at Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town manager John Yems. Picture by Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport Ltd

Former Reds striker Leon Clarke struck for the Gas on 47 minutes to leave The People's Pension Stadium outfit still searching for their first away points of the season.

The loss sees Crawley languish third-from-bottom in League Two, having taken four points from their opening five games.

Yems said: "We didn't defend well for their goal, simple. You've got to put the mistakes right, and we've got to score goals up the other end.

"You can't keep on making mistakes like we're making, or preventing goals.

"It doesn't matter how much we dominated, they got one chance and scored and we had about 37 and missed them.

"You give a poxy goal like that away and it gives you the hump, doesn't it?"

The match stats made for interesting reading, as the visitors dominated large swathes of the game.

The Reds had 54 per cent possession, 19 shots to Rovers' eight, eight shots on target to the host's three, and six corners in comparison to the Gas' six.

But the Crawley manager said that his side fell short in the one stat that truly mattered.

He added: "If you pick a paper up tomorrow it'll say we got beaten 1-0. That's all you've got to worry about.

"The performance was a bit better, we tried hard, did all those things, but you've got to do that. I keep saying that.