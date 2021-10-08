Crawley Town will have to be on their game if they are to getting anything out of Saturday's trip to Rochdale, according to manager John Yems. Picture by Cory Pickford

That's the view of manager John Yems as the Reds look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

Rochdale, who were relegated from League One last season. sit 16th in League Two, two points and places below Crawley, and are winless in their last five in all competitions.

The Reds, meanwhile, have only won once on their travels in League Two this season.

And Yems said Crawley will have to be at their very best if they are to take anything from their trip to the Crown Oil Arena.

He said: "We're all ready to, hopefully, get a good result up there and we're looking forward to the long trip up there.

"I'm expecting a tough game. They got relegated last year, they're experienced at this level, they've got good players, but if we do what we do we can give anyone a game.

"We aren't expecting an easy ride. They're a good football community so you've got to be on your game up there.

"To win things, these are the places that you've got to come away with at least a point.

"But they're not going to make it easy for us that's for sure."

The Reds have been best by injuries so far this campaign. Defender Ludwig Francillette was the latest Crawley casualty, limping off in the first half in last weekend's trip to Tranmere.

Yems said some players weren't as 'long-term' as first feared, but admitted his squad was still struggling with injuries.

He added: "We're still struggling with quite a few. The good news is some of them are not as long-term as we thought they were.

"But there's nothing you can do. You can't magic up 75 players.