HOCKEY: Crawley hit eight goals past Marden

Kent/Sussex Regional League

Division 2

Crawley 8-1 Marden Russets

Crawley were looking to bounce back from a disappointing result and maintain their unbeaten home record.

Knowing they would be in for a tough game Crawley started strong and were instantly on the front foot with a couple of promising attacks that just failed with the final ball.

After a couple of scares at the back Crawley took the lead through an excellent free flowing move involving a number of players playing one and two touch passes with the ball ending up at Fuller’s stick for him to fire home from close-range.

Crawley continued to pressurise the Marden defence and extended their lead when some good play from Banton to keep the ball in play led to Evans having a tap in from close-range.

Crawley then scored quick fire goals when Murphy scored and the after that good pressure from Murphy and Innes won the ball which led to a quick 1-2 between them for Reigate to come in a finish the move with a cracking finish in the corner of the goal.

Fuller then finished the half with Crawley’s fifth but a rare slip at the back led to a Marden short corner which they converted to end the half only 5-1 down.

Then around 10 minutes in a serious collision involving Steve Innes and a Marden defender caused a delay whilst both received treatment, after the short break Crawley regained control of the game and scored from a Rob Haimes run where he finished expertly on the reverse and a well worked short corner which saw a quick move between Fuller and Reigate end in a goal and all but end Marden’s hopes of a revival.

Man of the Match midfielder Rob Haimes the doubles his tally for the day after Steve Innes played the ball across the area for him to control and fire a shot that was too hot for the keeper to handle and keep out.

Crawley’s look to continue the league season with another home performance like this against Southwick.

Squad - Luke Murphy, James Ortyl, Mark Brightwell, James Innes, Jonny Reigate, Rob Haimes, Reece Banton, Brendan McCaoilite, Seb Watson, Dan Evans, James Fuller. Subs: Michael Campbell, James. Murphy, Steve Innes