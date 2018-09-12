Allinghams win Crawley charity contest

Crawley Lawn Tennis club held a charity Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, raising £500 for Ebonie Musselwhite, the local seven-year-old battling leukaemia.

The club also officially opened its nine newly refurbished courts, including its three indoor courts, which have all been upgraded over the past six months and which now provide some of the finest playing surfaces in Sussex and Surrey.

The event attracted more than 40 playing participants, who all contributed to Ebonie’s fund by paying an entry fee, and a similar number of members and family came to watch some exciting tennis and just support the club.

A total of 24 matches were played in the main competition and the consolation events.

The winners of the main event were the mother-and-son pairing of Maggie and Richard Allingham who beat Deryn Sinclair and Colin Penn in a very entertaining final.

The club was absolutely delighted and very grateful to have the Mayor Carlos Castro attend with his family, who all stayed for several hours talking to club members and trying to keep hold of their seven-year-old daughter, who was thrilled with the opportunity to play softball tennis in the new indoor courts with the daughter of one of the therapists.

For more information about Crawley Tennis Club you can visit the website: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CrawleyLawnTennisClub