Barnett takes four wickets as Horley gain five wicket victory against Ripley

Horley picked up their third win of the season.

Surrey County League Division One

Horley 1st XI 133-5 Ripley 1st XI 129 all out

Wickets were shared around but the standout performer was Jonathan Barnett with four for 32 from his 14 overs.

Horley’s reply didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Ben Remfry (20) was the only top-five batter to reach double figures as Matt Russell and Josh Thomas took two and three wickets respectively.

This put the hosts under real pressure and it was looking like another tough afternoon for the Horley batting line-up.

Horley needed a couple of batters to stand up and be counted and that’s what they got in Matt Reid (40) and Ross Nel (42).

With the loss of no further wickets, this pair saw Horley over the line to secure full league points for the hosts.

Surrey County League 2nd XI Division One

Long Ditton 2nd XI 138 all out Horley 2nd XI 140-4

Horley seconds made it five wins out of five this season with a six-wicket win at Long Ditton and are joint top of the Surrey County League 2nd Xi Division One.

Runs were hard to come by and wickets kept falling at regular intervals with Derren Croft, Andrew Burbidge and Matt Gainsford taking a brace each.

Long Ditton set a low total of 138 from 38 overs and, under the rules of this timed match, Horley had 56 overs to chase their score.

Horley’s first two wickets fell quite cheaply with Stewart Warren (5) and Abdul Razzaq (1) heading back to the pavilion but the other opener, Andrew Thomas, hit an unbeaten 58, carrying his bat.

Burbidge hit 42 off 18 balls at the end to seal the victory with plenty of time to spare.