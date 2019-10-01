Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k races a big success despite the weather - video

On Sunday, Barns Green hosted its 37th annual half marathon and its fourth 10km race. Over 2000 runners registered for the two races.

The Barns Green Half Marathon started just after 10am and twenty minutes later the Barns Green 10km race started with over 650 runners.

10k first lady home Kat Owens

You can see our picture gallery from the event here

Muntham House School Principal, Harry Anderson acted as official starter for the Barns Green Half Marathon. The male winner of the half marathon race was Paul Navesey from Crawley AC in a time of 1 hour 8 mins 25 secs with Ben Savill from Lewes AC second and James Turner third.

The women’s race was won for the second year running by Rachel Hillman of Hailsham Harriers in a time of 1 hour 23 mins 50 secs with Dani Tarleton of Arena 80 AC second and Elspeth Turner from Horsham Blue Star Harriers third. After the race, Paul Navesey, said “I am thrilled to have come home first. The course was great and the organisation as always very good. It was tricky conditions with the wind and rain but a great atmosphere”.

The men’s 10k was won by Maxwell Dumbrell of Horsham Blue Star Harriers in a time of 31 mins 59 seconds. Max has also previously won the Barns Green Half Marathon. Freddie Sherwood finished second and Richard Murphy of Denmead Striders was third. The winner of the Barns Green women’s 10k race was Kat Owens from Crawley AC who completed the course in 38 mins 40 seconds. Tara Shanahan was second, with Laura Vowels third.

Half marathon winner Paul Navesey

The weather was to say the least challenging with strong winds and showers.

However the worst of the rain had passed by the time the races started. After the races some extra effort was required by the marshals to get all the cars out of the waterlogged car parks and all the runners safely on their way home after another great day. On the day, 140 volunteers gave up their time to help with car parking and marshalling and the many other jobs necessary to make sure everything ran smoothly and the runners enjoyed the experience.

This unique village event raises a lot of money for charity and local sports clubs and societies. The official charity this year was once again St Catherine’s Hospice and this year’s event is expected to help raise £5,000 for the wonderful work that they do.

Commenting on the event, Race Director, Vernon Jennings said: “I couldn’t be happier with the way that the day went.

"We were nervous when we saw the weather forecasts for the day but with some great effort from everyone involved we were able to start just a few minutes behind schedule. It was great to see so many runners register and take part in the race and while numbers for the half marathon continue to be very strong we have seen terrific growth in our 10k race since it started in 2016. The high levels of competitors enable us to give donations to all the local clubs and societies that help us to stage the event and also boost the money that we can donate to our wonderful charity, St Catherine’s Hospice.

"I would once again like to thank our local residents for their great support and cooperation and understanding with regard to the road closures during the races and thank all our helpers and marshals who worked so hard to get the races under way and everything tidied up so well and efficiently after the races.”

Entries for next year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k are already open with an early bird offer. The date is Sunday 27th September 2020. For further details visit the website; barnsgreen-half.org.uk