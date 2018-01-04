BASKETBALL: Crawley Lightning beat Holbrook All-Stars

Crawley Lightning basketball team closed the year with an undefeated record, as they shut down local rivals Holbrook All-Stars from Horsham 50-26.

While not showing the same rhythm and flow which has characterised Lightning in their recent matches, the team was still able to maintain a tough defence and dominate the game, consistently outscoring their opponents each quarter.

The ladies will start the New Year tied with Brighton Cougars Gold at the top of the Sussex League table who they will play on January 15 in Brighton.

Lake: 11, Rham, L: 10, Webber: 10, Roche: 6, Sztancs: 5, Retter: 4, Walker: 4.