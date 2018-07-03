Ben Jones announces his retirement from boxing

Ben ‘Duracell’ Jones has announced his retirement from boxing.

The former WBO European Featherweight champion and IBO International Lightweight champion took to social media to tell his fans his decision to hang up his gloves.

Ben Jones, middle, with his main sponsor Alfie Best, left, of Wyldecrest Parks, promotor Mickey Hellier and trainer Ross Payne, right. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-151031-101822002

He Tweeted: “The day has come where I’m officially announcing my retirement.

“I’m proud to have won five titles during my 12 year pro’ career that was at times a rollercoaster ha!

“Thank you to my family, friends, trainers, corner men, managers, physios, sponsors and press for all your support!”

The 36-year-old has won five major titles during his professional career, including the WBO European Super Featherweight title and the IBO International Lightweight title.

Recently he has twice ended up on the losing end of challenges for the Commonwealth Featherweight title.

In April 2017 he lost a challenge for the vacant belt against Jason Cunningham at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Most recently, in March this year he challenged for the title again but lost to Reece Bellotti through a knock-out at the O2 Arena.