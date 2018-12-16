Billy Monger: 'I’d like to dedicate my award to everyone who helped save my life'

Billy Monger has dedicated his Helen Rollason Award to everyone who helped save his life.

Monger, 19, had both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017 but returned to racing in March 2018 - less than a year after the accident - at the British Formula 3 Championship.

And at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in Birmingham he was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award which is given for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

After the ceremony he tweeted: "Dreams are what make us who we are! I’d like to dedicate my award to everyone who helped save my life #BillyWhizz"

And others have taken to social media to praise Monger.

Emma Mullen said: "Very well deserved, a true inspiration. Congratulations!" while Matt Grigg said: "Well done @BillyMonger Thoroughly deserved award tonight. #inspirational #SportsPersonality"

Kate Suddard said: "Can’t think of anyone more worthy of this award, you are a total inspiration" and Stephen Dunham tweeted: "How impressive was #BillyMonger tonight at #SPOTY! Deserved winner of #HelenRollason award & future winner of the main award imo! #BillyWhizz @BillyMonger"