Blockbuster bill announced for grand return of boxing action at Goffs Park Social Club

Big fight action is in line for a grand return to Goffs Park Social Club next month.

Crawley Boxing Club have confirmed The Southgate-based venue will host a spectacular England Open tournament, with many of the town’s top talent on display.

Senior matchmaker James Verbeeten revealed at the weekend that elite boxer Hayden Bullock will be on the bill - and joining him in a blockbuster afternoon of action are Nana Donkor, Ashley Cook, veteran Sher Khan and debutant Matt Dixon.

There’s also a wealth of junior talent ducking the ropes, with last week's winning stars Harry Parsons and Sulman Mirza definitely appearing.

More bouts are set to be announced this week with full details published exclusively in the Crawley Observer.

Ticket are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

Keep up to date with the February fight feast every week in the Observer.