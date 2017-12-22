BOXING: Figg gains second win for Crawley at Guildford

Crawley ABC kept up winning ways this past weekend with a stoppage victory on the Guildford City ABC show.

Jack Figg, 18, picked up his second win in as many bouts as he clinched a stoppage victory against Guildford City boxer Will Matthews, 18, in a 63 kilo contest.

Figg said although getting the win is amazing he focuses more on how much his performance develops.

He said: “I’m of course really pleased with the victory but what is most important is that my performance level was improved from my last bout.

“I don’t say this as a lifeline for if I don’t get the win I am honestly more concerned with how well I showcase my skill-set during the bout.”

The bout kicked into life late in the first round as Figg connected with a thudding left hook and after a short right hand followed the referee called for a standing count.

In the second round Figg pinned Matthews into the corner unleashing a four punch combination finishing with a right upper-cut and left hook that again prompted the referee to call another eight count.

The bout was called to an end in the third and final round as a fatigued Matthews fell victim to too many unanswered shots.

After the bout head trainer of the Crawley seniors, Paul Devlin, said Figg’s performance was much improved and it is getting to where he expects it to be.

He said: “There was a clear improvement on initially working behind the jab and his shots were cleaner. Everything was a lot calmer than last time.”

Also on the show was Junior Jay Watkins. He faced Guildford’s Frank Ayres.

Despite a courageous performance Watkins was outpointed by his opponent and Ayres won a unanimous points victory.