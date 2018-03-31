BOXING: Former Crawley boxer Lynn scores knockout victory in debut win at the O2

Former Crawley ABC boxer Louie Lynn knocked out his opponent to gain a win on his debut at the O2 on the undercard of a heavyweight showdown.

Lynn took on fellow debutant Michael Horabin on the undercard of the WBC Silver heavyweight title fight between Brit Dillian Whyte and Aussie Lucas Browne in which the Brixton-based puncher scored a sixth round knockout.

Like Whyte, the former ABA champion, Lynn stopped his opponent to cap off a perfect start to the featherweight’s career.

Lynn was on the front foot from the beginning of the fight, with the end coming in the second round after an array of combinations left the referee no option but to call a halt to the contest.

After the fight Lynn said: “I think it went well, in the first round I was a bit excited I wanted to let my hands go and I did do that but I was trying to suss him out.

“Kevin kept telling me to relax and I did feel relaxed but I wanted to pressure him but in the second round I relaxed more and kept the pressure more educated and I started moving my head and rolling.

“I felt good but I was a bit nervous because in the amateurs you know what you’re used to and now it all changes and it’s completely different. I wanted to go out there and do the business and get the job done putting in a good performance and I think I did that.”

The former Oakwood school student will know turn his attention on his next fight which he is targeting for May and will be under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as Lynn has signed a deal with the promoter.

He said: “I think there will be an event in York Hall on May 12th but if not that there will be another event in May which I’ll be boxing on.

“I wanna hurry up and get going, I know you have to take your time to get to the top but I just wanna crack on with it and get into some great fights straight away.”

The Banstead based boxer praised the efforts of his trainer, former world title challenger Kevin Mitchell, who like Lynn was also making his debut as a trainer since retiring in February of 2016.

Lynn said: “It’s great to have Kevin in my corner we’re a great team and I feel under his guidance we can go all the way.”