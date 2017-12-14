BOXING: Jones looking for title fights against champion Bellotti

Crawley boxer Ben Jones is planning one last title surge early next year.

The former WBO European and IBO Intercontinental champion has not competed in the ring since a controversial split-decision loss to Jason Cunningham last April for the Commonwealth featherweight title.

However, Jones has his eye on facing the current Commonwealth Featherweight champion, Reece Bellotti, who won the strap against former Jones foe Jason Cunningham in October.

Jones said: “I’m hoping at the beginning of next year we’re talking about February 3, I would like to fight Reece for the British and Commonwealth titles.”

Despite Jones falling short in his last attempt for the Commonwealth title against Cunningham he is not letting that result diminish his confidence as he said: “There is no way in a million years that he (Cunningham) won.”

He said: “The Commonwealth title is something that I definitely want especially after the last one as I strongly believe I won the last fight.”

Jones knows the rewards his potential match-up could bring as the 27-year-old Bellotti is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, while also being a regular boxer on Sky Sports.

Despite the huge exposure the fight would bring it also offers Jones the opportunity to win the two belts that have escaped his grasp.

He said: “In my eyes he’s the one I want to fight and they are the missing two belts that I haven’t got in my cabinet.

“That belt is one that should be mine I believe. It would be super sweet if I could win that one.”

Jones said he is not knocking Bellotti however he feels he is too dependant on his power and his experience could play against the former two time ABA champion.

He said: “He’s shown so far that he can stop most of his opponents which is great for him, but he’s never fought someone like me who’s tough and will be there with him.

“They don’t call me Duracell Jones for nothing. I think my experience goes against him in my eyes and I’ve boxed at a higher level than him. This is a good challenge for him I believe.”

The fight with Bellotti is not signed, sealed or delivered and Jones is open to other options. He said he would like to get back in the ring but it would have to be for the right thing.

He said: “It’s a horrible thing to say at this point in my career but it has to be for half decent money. I’ve got to be earning decent money nowadays.”

However, Jones is more than motivated by just money as the former English champion said: “It also has to be for something, like a title, something to pull me back.

“I have been lucky enough to have won some fantastic titles but I want to get back in the mix with the big stuff-big titles, big fights and the big places.”

Jones, who is now 35 has talked down the possibility of retirement.

He said: “Retiring for me? Maybe people are saying it but I don’t know if they are.

“I’ve got more people actually saying there is no way I can retire on that last performance. I did 12 rounds at a flat out pace.

“There was no sign of slowing down or anything of the sort because of my age or anything like that I believe there is more left, as I say I’m Duracell Jones, I keep on going.”

Reflecting on his career Jones said he has done very well within his sport, however he strongly believes there are two missing belts and that is the British and the Commonwealth straps.

“I sort of jumped them early on and ended up being the number four ranked featherweight with the WBO. There is still those two missing belts that I have to go back for and I’m going to.”

Jones said he is hopeful Eddie Hearn will sign it up and get this fight on.