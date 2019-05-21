Can we get Jofra Archer for the Roffey game? - Horsham send cheeky tweet after World Cup squad announcement

Horsham have asked England for special dispensation to release bowler Jofra Archer for their derby with Premier Division champions Roffey on June 1 after his selection in England's 2019 World Cup squad - in a tongue-in-cheek tweet this morning.

The 24-year-old Sussex paceman famously returned for the Lions' 171-run home victory over the Boars last season, scoring 17 before taking 4-24 with the ball.

The tweet read: "Following @JofraArcher inclusion in the @ECB_cricket @cricketworldcup 2019 squad, @horshamcc have opened up dialogue with the ECB to get Jofra released for our fixture with @RoffeyCC on June 1st. #lions"

Barbados-born Archer was named in England's 15-man World Cup squad after only appearing in three one-day internationals. The pace bowler has taken a total of three wickets during these fixtures.

The bowler also had a brief stint at Horsham's Premier Division rivals Middleton.

