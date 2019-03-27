Copthorne Preparatory School under-11s netball team win national title

Copthorne Preparatory School is extremely proud of their under-11s netball team who won the IAPS National Championships last week.

On the finals day, with a total of 33 independent schools represented, the girls played 11 games, won 11, conceded 42 and scored 110 goals.

All nine girls contributed 100 per cent whenever they were on court. Their coach Lucy Jones also played a pivotal role.

Very well done Miss Jones, Biba, Ella, Clara, Ffion, Harley, Layla, Lowenna, Martha and Tianna! Knockout ccores were: CPS v Yarm: 9-2, CPS v Wimbledon: 12-0, CPS v The Granville: 10-3, CPS v Cheltenham: 15-1, CPS v St Gabriel’s: 9-4, CPS v Pembridge Hall: 8-2, CPS v Ravenscourt: 10-7, CPS v Eagle House: 11-4, quarter-final Hoe Bridge: 8-6; semi-final v The Study: 8-6, final v Bute House: 10-7