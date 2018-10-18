Crawley bowlers ask Ronnie O'Sullivan to 'show them more respect'

A group of bowlers have asked Ronnie O'Sullivan to show them more respect after star claimed one of them berated fellow player Peter Ebdon

The Sun newspaper said: "The Rocket claimed one pensioner berated Peter Ebdon for disrupting their indoor bowls at the K2 leisure centre, the venue for snooker’s English Open.

"Colin Rivers, 68, an ex-Royal Mail driver, was angry his match with Tony Nash (72), Tony Simmons (78), Dave Bradshaw (72) and Rosie (95) was soured."

SEE ALSO Ronnie O'Sullivan makes 15th career maximum break two days after calling venue a 'hellhole' | Crawley’s K2 is a ‘hellhole’ says snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan | Crawley people hit back at Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘hellhole’ comment | ‘Not everything smells of urine’ in Crawley says BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker

Quoted in the Sun, Rivers said: “I read the SunSport article and thought ‘I don’t like his attitude. We’re old-ish people. We enjoy our games’.

"Most stopped while we were bowling but Peter Ebdon walked straight through.

“We are really angry with the K2 management. They have now cancelled all our games this week.

“The general manager threatened us saying ‘You’ve two options, accept it or we close you down’.”

O'Sulllivan is furious with the conditions at the English Open, describing the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley as a “hellhole” that even “smells of urine”.

And yesterday, Rocket Ronnie put those concerns aside to claim the 15th maximum break of his pro career, as he smashed Allan Taylor 4-0 in the second round.

The Sun report added: "But asked if he would take less money so he could play at iconic settings like London’s Royal Albert Hall, O’Sullivan replied: “All day long.

“I don’t play this game for money. I play this game for the love of it — to be in great venues, to be in great competitions."