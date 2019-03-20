Crawley boxer Robin Deakin wants to fight UFC star Brad Pickett

Crawley boxer Robin Deakin wants to take on former UFC champion Brad Pickett at Bare Knuckle Boxing on June 8 after former Sheffield United footballer Curtis Woodhouse pulled out.

Known as Britain’s Worst Boxer because he only won two out of 55 professional fights, Deakin believes the martial arts star will provide him with a good test.

He said: “Curtis has overpriced himself and I would love to challenge Brad who is a UFC legend. No man bothers me, I will fight anyone.”

Deakin, 32, lost his British boxing licence in 2012, then fought in Spain before hanging up his gloves 12 months ago.

But he is now back and has lost two on points and drawn one of his three fights at bare knuckle.

Deakin thanked trainer Keith Gabriel and his sponsors Powell Brothers and Metro Cars for their help with training funds.

See more:

South African’s return to fitness is like a new signing for Sussex

Crawley Town director blames officials for Crewe defeat

Former Sunderland striker ready to hang up his boots