Crawley Boxing Club’s top talent on show at Bewbush

Crawley Amateur Boxing Club are to host their first club show of the year at the Bewbush Centre tonight (Saturday).

Club chairman Rees Hopcraft, the grandson of Arthur Hopcraft who founded the club over a century ago, has urged local residents to come and support the show as the funds made contribute to the club being able to run.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity for the sporting public of Crawley to see local boxers on show and to watch the local talent.

“Financially it raises money for the club to buy equipment because we don’t get any kind of government funding.

“This is how we make the bulk of our income, we are a community club and it’s all run by volunteers we all give up our time for free and it’s events like this that really keep the club going.

“We offer value for money for kids to do something really constructive with their time and it’s really important for the club to manage to maintain this.”

Hopcraft said there will be all levels of boxing on display and hopes it can inspire others to enjoy the sport of boxing.

He said: “There will be young kids from 11-12 right up to adults of good quality boxers, it’s right across the board and there is something for everyone.

“It will be a great night of boxing and a great night of entertainment.”

Tickets on the door are £15 for adults and £5 for under 16’s, with discounted prices available in advance.

To enquire for tickets contact: 07342371912.

Club captain for the seniors James Verbeeten faces Dennis Buchanan in a 66kg rematch following on from their close contest back in November.

Calum Condon returns to action following a successful stint as a junior, he boxes Curtiss Tarrant, with Sher Khan facing Mumbaba Chisanga, Shaun Mellows v Gymiah Seth and Sam Northcott v Jordan Pannon, Jack Figg v Joel Forte.