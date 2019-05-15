Crawley Eagles gain second win of season after Usman Hussain leads the way with 3-16

Crawley Eagles made it two wins out of two after a 100-run victory at Rottingdean.

Sussex Cricket

League Division 3

Crawley Eagles 189-7 Rottingdean 89 all out

The visitors batted first and scored 189-7 Tayyab Mahmood and Fallah Uddin both hitting 38.

In reply the hosts lost regular wickets as Eagles young left arm spinner Usman Hussian claimed 2-19 of his six overs, Usman was well supported by Mehran Khan (2-19) and the reliable Imran Mehboob, who took 2-19 to leave the hosts 89 all out and take home the 30 points.

Eagles welcome Seaford first XI next week to Cherry Lane (12.30pm start).

Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West

Crawley Eagles 2nds 216-6 Clymping 1sts 211-8

Eagles’ 2nd team claimed their second win of the season after another good chase at Cherry Lane against a strong Clymping 1st XI.

Batting first the visitors scored 211-8 off the 40 overs, Keron Leming top scoring with 69. Eagles’ best bowler was Mohammed Arif with 4-38 off his eight overs.

In reply Majid Raja’s 57 and Ateeq Reham’s 47 helped the hosts reach the target in the 36 overs to complete a good all-round performance.

Sussex Cricket League

Division 7

Crawley Eagles thirds 197-8 Littlehampton Clampham & Patching 2nds 126 all out

A solid team performance helped Eagles thirds to a 71-run victory away at LCP CC second XI.

Batting first, the visitors scored 197-8 off 40 overs – Shabby top scoring with 57 well supported by Wazoomi 53 and Infaz 48.

In reply the hosts ended 126 all out, giving Eagles a welcome win.

Sussex Cricket League Division 8

Crawley Eagles fourths 101-9 Brighton fourths 160-7

Eagles’ fourth team lost by 59 runs against a strong Brighton side at Cherry Lane.

The visitors scored 160-7 off 40 overs in reply Eagles finished on 101-9.