Crawley Eagles shot down by Eastbourne despite Falah Uddin's 79

Crawley Eagles’ trip to the Saffrons against Eastbourne ended in a 24 run defeat.

Sussex Cricket League Division 3 East

Eastbourne 2nds 274-6

Crawley Eagles 250 all out

The hosts batted first and scored 274-6 off 45 overs Archie Lenham 97 and Jason Tipple 95 top scoring.

Only Imran Mehboob had bowling figures to show with his 2-30 off 9 overs.

In reply Eagles just could not keep up with the run-rate and fell short being bowling out for 250 Fallah Uddin 79 was the only highlight.

Eagles welcome a strong Preston Nomads 2nd XI this week to Cherry Lane and will be looking to put in a better around performance.

Division 6 West

Crawley Eagles 2nds 252-7 Goring 2nds 206-8

Eagles’ 2nd team kept their 100% record with a 46-run victory at Cherry Lane against a strong Goring team.

The hosts batting first and lead by a brilliant 94 from Majid Raja and 69 from Ateeq Rehman the team racked up a competitive total of 252-7 off 40 overs.

The visitors reply got off to a bad start with two wickets in the first two overs but Robert Haygard 57 settled the team down.

But with regular wickets falling Goring fell short as the ended the 40 overs 208-9 giving Crawley Eagles their fourth win in a row.

Division 7 West

Himani 110 all out Crawley Eagles 3rds 113-3

Eagles 3rd team had a comfortable win over local rivals Himani at Bewbush.

Himani batted first and scored 110 all out Shakir Hameed 4-13 and Dipa 3-38 did the damage.

In reply Eagles needed only 15 overs to get the target Safeur Rahman top scoring with 38 helping the team to a welcome 30 points.

Division 8 West

Crawley Eagles 4ths 151-9 Wisborough Green 2nds 150-8

Eagles 4th team gained a nail biting one wicket victory against Wisborough Green.

Man of the Match Umar Ahmad, 14, batted at number nine and with 27 runs still needed and no wickets left the young Eagles prospect took his team home scoring 25 not out and winning the game for the team.

This was in addition to his 1-18 with the ball which helped restrict the visitors to 150-8 off 40 overs.