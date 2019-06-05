Crawley Eagles suffer eight-wicket defeat by Preston Nomads 2nds

Eagles suffered another bad loss at home by eight wickets.

Crawley Eagles CC 1st XI v Preston Nomads CC 2nd XI

After electing to bat the hosts were all out for 84. Adam O’Brien enjoyed amazing figures of 7-7 off only 7.1 overs to win the match.

In reply the visitors claimed an easy win when they finished on 85-2 off 16 overs.

Eagles' 1st team will need to put this game behind them and start afresh next week when they welcome Hastings to Cherry Lane.

Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West

Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Broadbridge Health CC 1st XI

Eagles 2nd team suffered their first loss of the season away at Broadbridge Heath CC 1st XI.

The hosts batted first and scored 193-8 off their 40 overs in reply Eagles were all out for 165 only Arif Mohammed with 45 showed some resistance as the team fell short by 28 runs.

Sussex Cricket League Division 7

Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Bognor Regis CC 2nd XI

Eagles' 3rd team gained a comfortable win over Bognor Regis 2nds at Cherry Lane.

Wazoomi Wahid’s spin was the difference between the team with figures of 6-13 which helped the dismiss the visitors for 55.

Eagles reached their target in 10 overs and claimed the 30 points which keeps their push for promotion on into June.

Captain Imran Habeebolah said: “This was a good win but we all know there are some tough games to come and it will be a hard league to get promoted from but I am confident our players will give it their best.”

Sussex Cricket League Division 8

Crawley Eagles 4th XI v Storrington CC 1st XI

Eagles 4th team had a good all-round team win as they beat their hosts Storrington 1st team by 123 runs.

Eagles batted first and scored 189-all out.

There was a welcome return to form for opener Ajaz Khan who was the highlight of the innings as he top scored with 33.

Eagles then finished a good day when they with the ball bowling out the hosts of 66.

Sussex Cricket League Division 10

Crawley Eagles 5th XI v Broadbridge Heath CC 2nd XI

Eagles' 5th team had another high scoring win at Maidenbower against a strong Broadbridge Heath 2nd team.

Eagles elected to bat and Fawaaz Bashir top scored with 49 to help the team get to 232-9 off 40 overs.

In reply the visitors fell short as they were bowled out for 178.

Umar Mofeed took 4-24 and Nazmil Mohamed begged 4-29 to lead the team to victory.

Sussex Cricket League Division 11

Crawley Eagles 6th XI v XI

Eagles 6th team beat local rivals Crawley 3rds XI by five wickets.

Crawley CC batted first and scored 170 all out off 36 overs.

It took only 16 overs for Eagles to reach the target and claim 30 points win.