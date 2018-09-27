Crawley karate club win international prizes

Three junior members of the Crawley Kyokushinkai Club from Hut 25, Tilgate Recreation Centre, fought for England in the International Severn Challenge in Wales.

Ashley Black, 13,continued his progress as a full contact fighter taking second place in the U50kg although giving away almost five kilos in weight. Mia Hawkins, 15, who is still only just about two years in the sport made it an impressive 12 months competing with a third place in the girls’ full contact. Charlie Denton, 14, fought his way to the semi-final of his category and eventually lost out to an Irish fighter who had a significant height advantage.

The three of them will fight again soon as they have been selected again to represent England in the Belgium Youth Championships. On October 6 the club will play host to the tenth Cup of Europe at K2 featuring over 20 countries.