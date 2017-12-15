Crawley Lumpini Fight Team gain victories in Brighton

Knockout victories in debut and title fights spurred the Lumpini Fight Team in successful night of Boxing in Brighton.

The Lumpini Fight Team, based in Priestley Way, had five boxers from Crawley competing over the weekend in Brighton on Saturday night.

Lumpini came home with three wins, one draw and one loss.

Boxers James Charnock and Greg Brothwell took all the spoils as Charnock captured the Cruiserweight Southern Area title while Brothwell was victorious in his debut bout for the club.

Boxing team head trainer, Paulo Da Silva, 37, said: “Greg impressed me the most. For me he was my pick for fight of the night.

“He fought a super-aggressive boxer who had already had one or two bouts before and this was Greg’s first bout.”

Brothwell (light-welterweight) experienced a challenging and competitive first two rounds which saw him on the receiving end of some telling shots.

However he kept his composure and turned the fight around stopping his opponent in the third and final round.

Charnock’s bout lasted no more than 30 seconds after he clipped his opponent with a well timed left hook leaving him unable to beat the count and in doing so captured his first title.

Da Silva said: “For a big man he has really fast hands. He has great power and good movement.

“It was his first fight for the club and his first title fight. He’s had fights before but he joined us this and it’s nice to bring back another belt to the gym.”

Also making his debut on the show was light-heavyweight Nathan Davis, who successfully outpointed his opponent to receive the unanimous decision.

Davis outworked his opponent and landed some telling shots in the later rounds which left his trainer more than impressed him his work.

Da Silva said: “Nathan performed really well and handled the pressure great. He fought a very game and aggressive lad but Nathan stuck to his boxing and for me he won every round.”

Welterweight Danny Allsop came away with a draw after a hard fought fight which saw him take an early lead but have to work in the later stages of the contest to secure the result.

Da Silva said Allsop boxed a good young novice and all he needs to do as work on his fitness.

He said: “For his level he is boxing really well and it’s only his second fight for us. He has the ability and skill it’s just his fitness that let him down.”

Finally, women’s lightweight Adele Stuchbury just lost out on points in just her second bout of the year.

Da Silva said: “She fought well. She improved from her last performance. Her opponent was good and game and it was a very close fight too be honest.”

Da Silva praised the team spirit of his boxers and expects an even better and busier 2018 for his club.