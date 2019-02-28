Crawley RFC U15s crowned Sussex League champions

Crawley Rugby Club under-15s cruised to victory away at Reigate to become Sussex League 3 champions.

They needed only two points from their penultimate game at Reigate to clinch the title so Crawley certainly weren’t going to take the game lightly.

Crawley Rugby Club U15s in action winning the league against Reigate. SUS-190226-122156002

Reigate kicked-off and re-gathered the ball ensuring Crawley were kept at bay.

But patience soon allowed Crawley to gain possession and after some direct running, space finally opened for Toby Backhouse to open Crawley’s account scoring in the corner.

Next up for Crawley was No.8 David Marfe breaking through tackles with his trademark strong running to score under the posts, Jake Jackson added the extras with the conversion.

The game settled for a period both teams tightening their defences, eventually Crawley’s Taylor Putland used his pace to unlock space and crossing the white wash.

Eager for maximum points Crawley’s fourth came quickly, straight from the restart. Crawley shortened Reigate’s defence allowing Callum Blakesley to show a clean pair of heels and score. Unwilling to ease up, Crawley pinned Reigate in their 22.

With Reece Kitcherside charging down a clearance kick, and Jackson reacting fastest to dive into the corner adding to his tally.

Marfe had one more point to prove as the half came to a close teasing the defence from the restart with hand offs before finding space and race over for his brace, Ross Sandwell adding the extras to go into half-time.

Crawley rang the changes at half-time, and bringing in new partnerships requires time, but the basics stood firm.

A clearance kick from Reigate six minutes into the half allowed Crawley’s Putland to gather and score on the counter.

Myles Hall was next on the scoresheet in a half with much less space with five minutes remaining, powering through to stretch Crawley’s lead, before Crawley’s Kenan Jacques concluded the match with his maiden club try.