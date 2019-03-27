Crawley’s Katie George-Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal set new Irish record

A new national record and personal best has been set by para-cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

Ireland’s duo competed in three tandem events at the recent Para-cycling Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Katie-George Dunlevy at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy SUS-180708-114935002

Dunlevy and McCrystal opened their campaign by coming second in the tandem team sprint.

This new test event paired them with team-mates Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne.

Each bike completed 1km on the track in this new relay style event.

Paralympic gold medallist, Dunlevy from Gossops Green said: “This race really helped settle our nerves and gave us an opportunity to go through the full race routine before competing in the pursuit.”

Having previously won two bronze medals in the 3k pursuit, this event was the pairing’s main focus.

They clocked 3.30.889 in the qualifying heat setting a new Irish national record and personal best.

Posting the fourth fastest time overall the pair reached the ride off for bronze.

Dunlevy said: “Eve and myself always aim high. We have continued to work really hard and believe we could win a medal.”

They raced Great Britain for the bronze medal narrowly missing out by 0.067 seconds, with a finishing time of 3.30.945.

“We had a fantastic qualifying ride and knew it would be close in the Bronze medal ride. Racing is lost and won by such small margins, especially on the track. To be so close to a medal is disappointing but we are delighted with our performances”.

The pairing finished off their competition with the 1k time trial sprint event.

Dunlevy said: “Our aim for this race was to beat our previous best time and get in the top ten” The Irish duo successfully ended their campaign by achieving both of these goals.

Dunlevy said: “We’ve had great support from our coach, Neill Delahaye and Cycling Ireland. To achieve a personal best and a national record is fantastic.”

