Crawley sports club searching for young talent to give handball a go

Arctic Handball Club are searching for new youth team players as Crawley welcomes a new sports club to the town.

Handball is still considered a niche sport but since the 2012 Olympics in London handball clubs have grown across the country.

There are schools all over Sussex which have already implemented handball but the lack of knowledge of the sport has hampered the teaching and development of handball.

At Arctic Handball Club, which was founded by head coach Mihail Togan, you will meet former professional players, very highly experienced handball players, and players, who have only started or have learned the sport at a younger age.

Arctic Handball Club men’s team is competing in the England Handball Association South East Regional League – Group A, and are doing extremely well for their first season.

Next season, the club will also have a women’s team in the England Handball Association South East League.

Arctic Handball Club’s aim is to develop their under-19 leagues as they are the future of the sport. The club is aiming to spread the news about the new team in the name of the Government Sporting Future strategy, which is to go Towards An Active Nation.

The strategy will help deliver against the health, social and economic outcomes set out in Sporting Future.

The aim of Towards An Active Nation is for everybody to experience the benefits that taking part in sport and physical activity brings, including mental and physical wellbeing and individual and economic development.

For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/Arctic-Handball-Club-Crawley

The club has also set up a crowdfunding project to achieve the goals for its members and its players.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club has had to postpone the 75th Anniversary of VE Day WeDoHandball Open Session and Women In Sport Tournament on May 9 and 10.

Arctic Handball Club require funds for new certificates including coaching, refereeing, safeguarding and first aid.

The club also needs safe and approved equipment, such as handball balls, International Handball Federation approved goals, portable goals, cones and a scoreboard.

To help Arctic Handball Club, please visit https://www.spacehive.com/top-class-handball-for-crawley.

