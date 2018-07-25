Cuckfield-born Tom Mitchell leads England to World Cup silver medal

Former Worth School head boy Tom Mitchell captained England to runners-up spot in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in America.

England were beaten 33-12 by reigning champions New Zealand in the final in San Francisco on Sunday, which meant they returned with silver medals.

It was an excellent tournament for England, they beat Samoa 19-15 in the round of 16, then hosts USA 24-19 in the quarter-finals before overcoming South Africa 29-7, including a try from Mitchell, in the semi-finals.

This is the latest success for Cuckfield-born Mitchell who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

He said: “We came here expecting to be among it and really wanting to be World champions – that is the stuff you dream about. We were there in the final after a lot of ups and downs this season. I am so proud of the boys, it is an amazing group to be part of.

“We have played some great rugby – hopefully people have enjoyed watching it.

“Already a few of people who have not seen the game before have said they really enjoyed what we have been doing. We can leave a legacy in that respect.”