Daily tipping from Racing Post - Horses and Greyhounds

Irish flat racing on turf is back as seven competitive races at Naas take centre stage in the racing world after Thurles took the primetime slot as the only live sport shown on Saturday on terrestrial television.

Greyhound racing, the only sport taking place in the UK, also continues to run, with over 12 events taking place across the country, including very competitive meetings at Nottingham and Yarmouth.

Using stats, form and analysis, the Racing Post has picked out who you should be keeping a close eye on in all of today’s events.

Poetic Flare - 2.00 Naas

Jim Bolger is never far away from the target in the opening two-year-old race of the season, winning or finishing in the first four ten times in the last 14 years, and his Poetic Flare gets a tentative vote.

The market will surely prove informative with none of these having run before, but it looks safest to side with the trainer who won this race in 2012 with 2,000 Guineas hero Dawn Approach.

Knight Of Malta - 2.30 Naas

Aidan O'Brien has done well in this maiden over the past few years and his War Front colt out of Investec Oaks winner Was has the potential to open his account.

The mount of Seamie Heffernan shaped well here on debut behind Hong Kong last October and makes most appeal in an open affair.

Mokhalad- 3.00 Naas

Ground as deep as this may not be ideal for him, but Mokhalad is back down to his last winning mark and was just denied on his first start last season.

That makes Damian English's seven-year-old, who has already won around here twice, a real contender here. The booking of Colin Keane is obviously a positive.

Real Appeal - 3.30 Naas

This year's Madrid Handicap looks extremely difficult to get a handle on but should Real Appeal's stamina hold up over this 7f trip, he could prove to be the class angle of the race.

His two-year-old form in France suggests he will handle the underfoot conditions and his trainer, Jim Bolger, sent out a treble on this card last year, suggesting this newly-gelded sort could be fairly ready on his seasonal bow.

Brogue - 4.00 Naas

It's difficult to get away from Investec Derby fifth Sir Dragonet but Dermot Weld's Brogue looked a Group-class performer when winning a hot Cork maiden last season and shouldn't be underestimated.

He, like Aidan O'Brien's top-rated performer in this Listed contest, must overcome a significant absence, but the 5lb he receives from the favourite gives him a live chance.

Even So - 4.30 Naas

This Ger Lyons-trained filly looked a highly promising prospect when winning a Gowran maiden in September, having caught the eye a month earlier at Tipperary, and is just preferred over the talented Raven's Cry in this Group 3 contest.

She lacks the experience of some of her rivals but physically has the makings of one who would improve significantly from two to three.

Russian Emperor - 5.00 Naas

Should Aidan O'Brien's Classic-entered three-year-old be sharp enough for his seasonal debut then it would be disappointing if he wasn't closely involved at the death here.

His Curragh debut last July was full of promise and he rates an exciting prospect for the season ahead.

In greyhound racing, Swift Ferdia can end the perfect start to the career of Churchill Holly by proving stronger than the youngster in Nottingham’s A1 over 500m at 7.05 (live on Racing Post Greyhound TV/TRP).

Trained by Colin Wilton, the selection has won five of his last six graded races with all bar one being at this level and has generally been performing well in opens of late barring a trouble-marred run last time.

Churchill Holly is three from three and will improve further, but she could get locked up in a speed battle with Piemans King, while the selection can wait in the wings before pouncing in the second half.

Feed The Pain failed to justify favouritism on his Nottingham debut recently but that was his first race since November and he should be sharper for an A2 test at 7.19.

Lynn Cook’s dog has open experience over both four and six bends and will be tough to hold if securing a clear run.

There is also top grade RPGTV action at Yarmouth where John Mullins’ Showtime Emoski can capitalise on a brilliant make-up at 7.42.

The choicely-bred youngster powered to a winning debut in an A3 in February and was not fazed by a double upgrade when second to the classy Collswood Hawk subsequently.

With Treaty Bill on his outside in two likely to favour a middle course, the selection should enjoy a clear run and stay within striking distance.

Moonveen Romeo is a break-misser with fantastic early pace and Paul Burr’s dog can fly to the bend in an A2 at 7.26, race clear then dig in to secure victory.

Other suggestions in the televised races are Cook’s Burghead Franby in a Nottingham A3 contest at 6.47 after the June 2018 pup led for a long way before being caught on debut recently, while Mullins’ Saving Martha dropped a big hint when second last time and can go one better in Yarmouth’s A4 over 462m at 7.57.

RPGTV nap: Burghead Franby (6.47 Nottingham)

Flying Four picks: Swift Ferdia (Nottingham 7.05), Feed The Pain (Nottingham 7.19), Moonveen Romeo (Yarmouth 7.26), Showtime Emoski (Yarmouth 7.42)

