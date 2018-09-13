Darts legend Phil Taylor to come to Copthorne

A true national sporting treasure will be appearing in Copthorne when the Effingham Park Hotel hosts An Evening with Phil Taylor on Wednesday, October 10.

The legendary 16-times World Darts Champion will be joined by his greatest rival Raymond Van Barneveld.

The pair will entertain the audience in the venue’s Millennium Suite, where guests will hear them reflect on Taylor’s incredible career and relive some of the famous battles between them.

Van Barneveld boasts five World Championship titles and has won several other major tournaments on top of those.

‘The Power’ and ‘Barney’ will, of course, be showcasing their skills on the stage, allowing guests to sample the unique atmosphere of a night at the darts – widely regarded as the best night out in professional sport.

The audience will be provided with opportunities to play against the greatest darts players of all time in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Taylor and Van Barneveld will then give behind-the-scenes insights into one of sport’s biggest success stories.

“I’m really looking forward to this event,” said Taylor, who retired from the sport following January’s World Championship final.

“This is what my retirement year is all about, visiting different places and meeting new people.

“It also gives me a chance to look back on my career, which I didn’t do during it because I was always looking to the next tournament.

“I can’t wait to meet the guests and share my story with them.

“It will be a really special evening and it will be great to be joined by Raymond.”

Title sponsorship is available in a package that includes dining with Taylor at the event.

To find out more please call MODUS Corporate and Professional Events on 03450 180 180.

Tickets are available via www.dartshop.tv