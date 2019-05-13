David helps Three Bridges to first Winn of season

Overseas player David Winn hit 72 not out to help Three Bridges to seven-wicket victory against Cuckfield

Three Bridges travelled to Cuckfield for their second game in the Premier League this year, hoping to gain their first win in the competition.

Captain Matt Blandford won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It was Blandford himself who got straight in among it picking up Joe Ludlow and Tom Weston in the first eight overs of the game.

Conor Golding got the prize scalp of Cuckfield overseas player Harry Nielsen caught behind.

Arran Brown then snicker off ex Bridges player Brad Gayler to reduce Cuckfield to 55-4.

It was this point that Bridges introduced spin into the attack and immediately it worked with Jones picking up Joe Cambridge and Billy Collinson in consecutive balls. Archit Patel came on and bowled beautifully picking up two wickets with a Luke McClenaghan run out and Mike Rose picking up the last to bowl Cuckfield out for 126.

The ran came during the tea break and reduced the equation down to Bridges needing 105 from 38 overs.

Sussex pro Abi Sakande came in and bowled with real pace for Cuckfield but he was expertly negotiated by the Bridges top order of Regan Derham and Winn.

After weathering the opening spell Winn set about dismantling the Cuckfield attack.

Winn was in completed control and ended up 72 not out off 69 balls to see the team home with plenty of wickets and overs to spare.

Bridges claimed the 30 points and their first win of the league season.