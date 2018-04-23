Deadlifter Rose selected for Team GB

A Burgess Hill female deadlifter has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Championships.

Aneela Rose will represent Team GB in the tournament taking place in Grenoble, France in August 2018.

Aneela Rose in action

On Saturday April 14, Rose won first place at the Amateur British Powerlifting Union (ABPU) SW Qualifier in Barnstaple, Devon, in the Masters 56kg body weight class, with a total score of 225kg, qualifying for the British Finals gaining automatic selection for the Euro’s. Upon receiving the invitation to the Euros, Rose said: “As a teenager I dreamt of representing my country in sport and here we are two decades later.

“I’m really proud I’ve persevered, it’s a challenge juggling my work and family around training and the diet is so hard to maintain at times as body weight directly affects the lifts. There’s a fantastic network of people in the powerlifting community and I couldn’t achieve what I do without their advice and support.

“I’m looking forward to the British Finals at Bodypower and the European Championships but the glittering Asian Achievement Awards will be particularly special as I can wear something other than a singlet for a change.”

Rose’s sporting journey began after the 2012 London Olympics, when she was inspired to start throwing her javelin again after a 25 year break competing whilst at school, she joined Crawley Athletics Club and after suffering consistent shoulder injuries she was advised to take up strength training to help her upper body.

Aneela Rose in action

The mum of two Rose competed in her first British Powerlifting Championship in 2016 with GPC-GB winning silver followed by first place in 2017 at the GPC-GB British Finals in Welwyn Garden City.

Rose won the More Radio Sports Award 2017 and is also shortlisted in the prestigious Asian Women of Achievement Awards 2018 in the Sports Category, winners are announced on May 9 2018.

