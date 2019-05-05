Eastbourne record total is beyond Sussex as Gloucs prevail

Sussex failed to chase down the highest List A score at Eastbourne as they lost to Gloucestershire by 116 runs.

This second straight defeat for Ben Brown’s Sharks means they now sit outside of the top three - who will qualify for the knockout stages - with one game to go. Sussex host Glamorgan at Hove on Tuesday and must win to stand a chance of progress.

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent won the toss and elected to bat, with Dent and Miles Hammond opening. Dent was dropped on nine at slip by George Garton off Mir Hamza in the fifth over, but Sussex created few chances and the openers capitalised with a 50-run stand in the opening 11 overs.

Hammond brought up his first List A half-century off 59 balls in the 17th over. Two overs later, the pair completed a 100-run partnership, but it was ended in the same over as Dent was caught by Abi Sakande off Garton.

Gareth Roderickand Hammond put on 51 for the second wicket before Gloucestershire lost two quick wickets: Hammond was out on 95, caught by David Wiese off Will Beer, then James Bracey was out for one, trapped lbw by Briggs. New batsman Benny Howell and Roderick put on the third 50-run partnership of the innings.

Roderick brought up a 50 off 59 balls before Howell was caught by Stiaan van Zyl off Beer for 41. Jack Taylor joined Roderick but was not with him for long when Roderick was out for 53, caught by Beer off Briggs.

Taylor and Higgins accelerated with a 46-run partnership off just 19 balls. Sussex did not help themselves when Taylor was put down by Luke Wright off Hamza. However, they made amends next ball when Higgins was caught by Garton for 11. Taylor’s destructive innings got Gloucestershire to 335 for six as the all-rounder finished on 69 not out from 26 balls.

Salt gets England call after Archer impresses

Wiese takes Sussex so close

With Phil Salt called up to the England T20 squad, Wright was joined by Harry Finch at the top of the order for Sussex and the pair put on 35 for the first wicket. Gloucestershire got the big wicket of Wright when he was caught by Bracey off David Payne for 21.

Sussex continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, Garton top-edged a ball behind to Roderick off Matt Taylor for one, and Finch and van Zyl put on 37 before Finch was bowled by Higgins for 29. Then new man Evans watched as van Zyl was dismissed by a stunning one-handed catch by Dent off van Buuren for 29.

Wiese joined Evans and the pair put on Sussex’s first 50 partnership of the game. However, this hard work was undone when Evans was caught by Payne off Howell for 44. Despite being restricted by the Gloucestershire bowlers, Wiese brought up his half-century off 53 balls and an over later brought up the 50 stand with Brown.

Gloucestershire got the big breakthrough when Wiese was caught by Jack Taylor off brother Matt Taylor for 55. This started a collapse for Sussex as Brown became the second of five wickets to fall in five overs when he was caught by Payne off Howell for 27.

Beer was caught by Smith off Matt Taylor for two before Howell removed Sakande, caught by Taylor for two and Briggs was caught by Bracey for two to wrap up a strong victory for Gloucestershire.